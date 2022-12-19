What the Eagles are saying after 25-20 win over Bears in Week 15
Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts shrugged off a slow start and tied a career-high by running for three touchdowns as Philadelphia escaped Chicago with a 25-20 win over the Bears on Sunday.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields rushed for 95 yards and joined Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks to rush for 1,000 or more yards in a single season. He also set a franchise single-season rushing record for a quarterback.
Chicago fell to 3-11 after being unable to make enough plays on offense, or get enough stops on defense.
With preparation set to turn towards Dallas, here are the top post-game quotes from Sunday.
Nick Sirianni
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Sirianni
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Eagles are keeping Goedert’s status closet to the vest.
Nick Sirianni
Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles head coach wants to fix whatever issue Hurts had with his trajectory early on.
A.J. Brown
Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
A.J. Brown
Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Brown shrugged off his 181-yard performance.
Nick Sirianni
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Sirianni talked about the lack of usage at running back.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Darius Slay
Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Slay was more than impressed with Justin Fields.
Fields became just the third quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season — leading Chicago with 15 carries for 95 yards. Fields also went 14 of 21 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns (119.5 rating) in the loss.
Jordan Mailata
Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Add the Eagles left tackle to the growing list of people concerned about the hits their quarterback has been taking.
Haason Reddick
(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Haason Reddick
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Jalen Hurts
(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Jalen Hurts
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Jalen Hurts
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)