What the Eagles are saying after a 20-17 win over the Cardinals in Week 5

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts totaled 300 yards (239 passing, 61 rushing) and had two rushing touchdowns in the Eagles’ 20-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.

The Eagles are 5-0 for the first time since 2004 when they advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 7-0 lead on its first possession of the game (11 plays, 64 yards), resulting in a 1-yard TD run by Hurts.

Hurts was 5-of-7 passing for 56 yards, including three passes to A.J. Brown (32 yards) and two to Dallas Goedert (24 yards).

With the focus shifting towards Dallas, here’s what the Eagles said postgame.

Jalen Hurts

The Eagles quarterback continues to harp on “the standard” and putting in the work.

Jalen Hurts on Jason Kelce

Kelce suffered an injury and only missed three snaps on Sunday. Hurts talked about his toughness and competitive spirit.

Jalen Hurts on Eagles offensive line

The league’s top offensive line does the job even with reserves in the game.

Hurts on big third down

Hurts did something on Sunday that he struggled with previously, staring down a blitz from the Cardinals and delivering a strike to Dallas Goedert for a first down.

Such a great job by Hurts here. Stays in the pocket and gets it to Goedert, eventually leading to the go ahead FG. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/tuaLoRq9G6 — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) October 10, 2022

The Eagles quarterback says he changed to a play that allows him to get the ball out quicker.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on the 3d and 12 play: ID’d a blitz and went to a play to get the ball out quicker. pic.twitter.com/ZZoTbmdx9S — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 10, 2022

Nick Sirianni

The Eagles’ head coach talked about what makes this team so unique.

Sirianni on Jack Driscoll at left tackle

Since getting drafted out of Auburn, Driscoll has been a jack of all trades.

Nick Sirianni on Cameron Dicker

The rookie kicker made his extra points and blasted two field goals late to help Philadelphia stay undefeated.

Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia’s star tight end talked about playing together as a team.

