What the Eagles are saying after 17-16 win over Colts in Week 11

The Eagles are 9-1 for the 6th time in franchise history ( 1949, 1960, 1980, 2004, and 2017) after overcoming a ten-point fourth-quarter deficit to down the Colts 17-16.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 18-of-25 (72.0%) attempts for 190 yards, 1 TD, and a 107.1 passer rating while rushing for a team-high 86 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

Hurts’ two total touchdowns extend his streak to six consecutive games, with two or more total touchdowns– a career-best.

With the team set to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, here’s what the Eagles are saying after a hard-fought win.

Jalen Hurts

The Eagles quarterback talked about fighting back and getting the come-from-behind win.

Jalen Hurts was proud of his @Eagles for fighting back and picking up an important win in Indy. 🎤 @EvanWashburn pic.twitter.com/0ulroeUpLz — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 20, 2022

Jalen Hurts

The standard is the standard, and the Eagles star talked about chasing that.

Jalen Hurts

The Eagles quarterback talked about the execution that went into that final drive.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts loves to talk about no one man shouldering the burden or journey alone.

Brandon Graham

The veteran pass rusher talked about the additions of Suh and Linval Joseph.

Brandon Graham

Brandon Graham

After being on the receiving end of a roughing the passer penalty last Monday night, Graham was more than happy about his sack on Sunday.

Brandon Graham

Graham talked about Hurts willing the Eagles to a victory.

Nick Sirianni

The Eagles’ head coach discussed preparing well for this week’s matchup.

Nick Sirianni

