What the Eagles are saying after 17-16 win over Colts in Week 11
The Eagles are 9-1 for the 6th time in franchise history ( 1949, 1960, 1980, 2004, and 2017) after overcoming a ten-point fourth-quarter deficit to down the Colts 17-16.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 18-of-25 (72.0%) attempts for 190 yards, 1 TD, and a 107.1 passer rating while rushing for a team-high 86 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.
Hurts’ two total touchdowns extend his streak to six consecutive games, with two or more total touchdowns– a career-best.
With the team set to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, here’s what the Eagles are saying after a hard-fought win.
Jalen Hurts
The Eagles quarterback talked about fighting back and getting the come-from-behind win.
Jalen Hurts was proud of his Eagles for fighting back and picking up an important win in Indy.
pic.twitter.com/0ulroeUpLz
November 20, 2022
Jalen Hurts
The standard is the standard, and the Eagles star talked about chasing that.
Why not chase the standard? pic.twitter.com/TRe2ZU4lg1
November 20, 2022
Jalen Hurts
The Eagles quarterback talked about the execution that went into that final drive.
Execution on the final drive pic.twitter.com/Z96aiB3n36
November 20, 2022
Jalen Hurts
Hurts loves to talk about no one man shouldering the burden or journey alone.
No man is an island pic.twitter.com/GTqBkPxNxL
November 20, 2022
Brandon Graham
The veteran pass rusher talked about the additions of Suh and Linval Joseph.
"It was meant." – Brandon Graham on Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph pic.twitter.com/mZsBpRr76g
November 20, 2022
Brandon Graham
Havin' fun with it pic.twitter.com/zwST9euwrh
November 20, 2022
Brandon Graham
After being on the receiving end of a roughing the passer penalty last Monday night, Graham was more than happy about his sack on Sunday.
Brandon Graham on his 4th quarter sack pic.twitter.com/puXivhVwIK
November 20, 2022
Brandon Graham
Graham talked about Hurts willing the Eagles to a victory.
"He's a competitor." – Brandon Graham on Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/RS6VbVLX6o
November 20, 2022
Nick Sirianni
The Eagles’ head coach discussed preparing well for this week’s matchup.
Proper preparation pic.twitter.com/eDdgJ7PaQo
November 20, 2022
Nick Sirianni
Keep building pic.twitter.com/Tf9TYqUjLT
November 20, 2022