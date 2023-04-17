Eagles salary cap impact upon agreeing to 5-year, $255 million deal with QB Jalen Hurts

On Monday, the Eagles made Jalen Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history with a five-year, $255 million contract extension. The five years start after the 2023 season – the final year of his rookie deal – and give the Eagles control of Hurts’ contract through 2028.

From NFL Now: Breaking down the new contract for #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, with all the numbers you need to know. pic.twitter.com/C92zbxnUWr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

After a rocky four-game tryout in relief of Carson Wentz in 2020, Hurts rebounded in 2021, taking the Eagles to the playoffs in his first year as a starter, the youngest QB in Eagles history to reach the postseason.

Hurts then turned around and led Philadelphia to the Super Bowl in his second year as a starter — He Finished second in the MVP voting, went 14-1 as a starter, and has made franchise history.

The move will have salary cap ramifications, and we’re taking an early look.

Hurts is the top dawg

His $51 million per year average surpasses Aaron Rodgers, who was previously the only quarterback north of the $50 million mark.

Highest-paid QBs in the NFL in new money average per year: 1. Jalen Hurts: $51M

2. Aaron Rodgers: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

6. Josh Allen: $43M

T-7. Daniel Jones: $40M

T-7. Matthew Stafford: $40M

T-7. Dak Prescott: $40M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 17, 2023

Hurts’ $179.3 million guaranteed is also the second-highest in league history behind only Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson, who signed a fully guaranteed deal last offseason as part of a trade from Houston

THe deal included a $23,294,000 signing bonus.

Hurts provided salary cap relief

According to NFL Network, Hurts is due $64 million through the first new year of his deal in 2024. The contract will leave the Eagles with extra room to maneuver over the next two seasons. In 2023, Hurts will earn a base salary of $4,204,000 and a roster bonus of $100,000 while carrying a cap hit of only $4,789,486.

Hurts’ cap hit will still grow next season because of the guaranteed money spreading throughout his reworked deal.

When his cap hits balloon in two years, the NFL salary cap will have risen and could look significantly different.

By 2024, or 2025, Hurts’ $51 million per season could look like a bargain.

Immediate cap relief

According to Over the Cap’s potential transaction chart, the move creates $2 million in cap space for the Eagles.

Cap savings: $2,532,000

Dead cap: 0

Get it out the way

Roseman wanted to strike first, and he gets the Hurts deal done before Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert hit $55M-$60M per season.

