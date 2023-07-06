Eagles salary cap breakdown entering 2023 NFL season

The salary cap will exceed a record high of $224 million in 2023, and where things currently stand, Philadelphia now has a little over $13 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.

The Eagles quietly made some noise during the 2023 NFL free agency period, inking Rashaad Penny, Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans, Kentavius Street, Greedy Williams, Nicholas Morrow, and Marcus Mariota to deals during the first wave.

For some teams, the slight increase in cap space provides a little breathing room to retain players on expiring deals or acquire talent that could help them succeed in the upcoming season.

With training camp fast approaching, here’s an updated look at Philadelphia’s salary cap space.

Salary cap space

Cap space: $13,854,767 — 17th best in NFL

Dead cap space

So what is the dead cap?

Any future, unpaid, guaranteed salary or bonus or any already paid signing bonus that hasn’t yet been allocated to the salary cap becomes the team’s responsibility in the event of a release.

The salary cap will increase to $224.8 million for the 2023 season.

The Eagles have $54 million in dead cap space, fourth among all NFL teams.

Positional spending

Philadelphia currently has about $14,651,869 in cap space per Over The Cap, and they’re spending about $80+ million plus on both sides of the football, with the offensive and defensive lines carrying the most significant chunk of cap space.

The overall positional spending will change in the coming years after Jalen Hurts signed a massive five-year, $255 million contract extension, making him among the two highest-paid players on average in NFL history.

The Eagles will again be a Super Bowl favorite in the NFC and have one of the most talented rosters despite being 26th in average positional spending.

Offense

Total spending — $99,908,102

NFL rank — 27th

Defense

Total spending — $89,700,911

NFL rank — 26th

Biggest cap hits

We’ve listed five of the Eagles 15 biggest cap hits.

Lane Johnson $14,720,998

Darius Slay $11,873,000

Jason Kelce $10,757,000

Brandon Graham $10,095,000

A.J. Brown $8,318,894

Jordan Mailata $7,671,000

