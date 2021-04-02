Eagles salary cap: Answering questions after 2021 NFL free agency

Dave Zangaro
·5 min read

Answering questions about Eagles’ cap space after early waves of free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The dust has settled.

The Eagles didn’t have a very eventful first few weeks of free agency but they pulled themselves out of salary cap hell by restructuring several contracts and even signed a few new free agents and kept one.

After all that, let’s take a deep breath and answer some of the most important questions about their salary cap situation in early April:

How much cap space do the Eagles have?

After all the restructures and the signings (and Marquise Goodwin’s reverting back to the 49ers), the Eagles are left with $6,431,321 in available cap space for 2021, according to the up-to-date numbers from the NFLPA.

Remember, the Eagles were significantly over their adjusted cap number just a month or so ago, so it has taken some heavy lifting to get to this point. The Eagles restructured or extended the contracts of several veterans, including Brandon Graham, Brandon Brooks, Javon Hargrave and Darius Slay.

Right now, the Eagles have 68 current contracts (the roster limit is 90). But in the offseason, the cap number for teams is determined by the top 51 contracts.

As a reminder, the league-wide cap in 2021 is $182.5 million but the Eagles carried over $22.8 million from the 2020 season, which left them with an adjusted salary cap of $207 million. They have just over $200.6 million with their top 51 contracts, which is how we figure out their available cap space.

Can the Eagles sign more free agents?

Sure, the Eagles can still sign players in the second and third waves of free agency. In fact, I’d be surprised if they didn’t at some point. The Eagles still have some pretty glaring needs, including receiver and cornerback.

And the Eagles have been structuring contracts with the goal of limiting cap hits for this tight 2021 season. They can even do that on one-year deals by adding voidable years at the end. Yes, it pushes dead money into the future but it helps now.

As a reminder, here are the cap hits for the four players they’ve signed during free agency:

Anthony Harris: $1,592,000

Joe Flacco: $1,560,000

Andrew Adams: $987,500

Hassan Ridgeway: $950,000

That Harris deal is a $4 million contract but the Eagles structured it in a way that they were able to fit him in. Now, that obviously wasn’t one of the major deals around the league this offseason, but the Harris signing was still relatively significant and proves the Eagles can sign guys and make it work.

What will it cost to sign the rookie class?

Yes, the Eagles will have enough money to sign their rookie class. And if they didn’t sign any other free agents, they’d have enough to do it right now.

According to OverTheCap, the Eagles’ estimated rookie pool is just over $11.5 million but the estimated cap space for their 11 picks comes to just over $4.3 million. Remember, it’s just the top 51 cap hits that count during the offseason, so there are rookies who won’t count. And even the ones who do, take up a space that is currently occupied by another contract.

How else can they open cap space?

The Eagles have enough money to sign their rookie class and potentially sign another free agent or two. But things might get tight if they decide to do both. Fortunately, there are a few ways they can still open up more cap space in 2021:

1. They just wait. On June 1, the Eagles will gain $4 million in cap space for this season from the releases of Alshon Jeffery and Malik Jackson. After restructuring their contracts, the Eagles released both with post-June 1 designations (they only get two), which means they’ll lose their base salaries at that date. So for now, the Eagles have to carry $7.59 million for Jeffery and $5.61 million for Jackson. But on June 1, their $2 million base salaries come off the books. Instant savings.

2. The Eagles can trade Zach Ertz. Earlier this offseason, it appeared like that trade was imminent but it hasn’t happened yet. Ertz is scheduled to have a cap hit of $12.72 million in 2021. If the Eagles trade (or cut) Ertz, they will save $4.92 million in cap space, leaving $7.7 million in dead cap space. (If they trade him after June 1, they’d save $8.5 million in cap space this season, which would leave over $3.5 million in dead money next year.)

3. The Eagles have a couple more moves in their back pocket if they need them. The Eagles reportedly began to restructure Lane Johnson’s contract before the new league year began on March 17 but stopped when they didn’t need that space anymore. But Johnson still has a cap hit of $17.8 million in 2021 and it would be easy to restructure that to save a nice chunk. Same goes for Fletcher Cox and his $23.9 million cap hit. Those are the two highest cap hits for players still on the roster. (Carson Wentz has a dead cap hit of $33 million in 2021.)

What’s the future look like?

The Eagles will be in a much better cap situation in 2022, even with all of these cap-saving measures and dummy years on contracts this offseason. A big reason is that Wentz will come off the books in 2022.

Sure, there will be some dead money left behind. Harris will leave $2.4 million, Flacco will leave $1.94 million, etc. But even with all that, the Eagles will be better than OK. Without some of those total dead charges, the Eagles currently have 38 contracts with a team cap of $167.7 million for 2022. That’s well under this year’s league-wide figure of $182.5 million and that league-wide figure is expected to rise exponentially in the coming years as we move away from the COVID-19 pandemic and as new TV money rolls in.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

 

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL Draft: These 10 colleges have produced the best Eagles talent

    Here's a look back at which colleges have produced the best talent for the Eagles all-time. By Reuben Frank

  • NFL rumors: Kyle Shanahan wants Mac Jones; 49ers personnel team disagrees

    If the 49ers' decision is between Mac Jones and Trey Lance, who should they make the QB of the future?

  • Bellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull cements his status as Bellator’s best

    Patricio "Pitbull" Freire continued to lord over two divisions as the Bellator 255 results came in on Friday night. It was the fight promotion's debut event on the Showtime network. Bellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez In a featherweight title rematch, Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire made quick work of no. 2 ranked featherweight contender Emmanuel Sanchez. He finished the fight with a guillotine choke in the first round of the Bellator 255 main event and featherweight grand prix semi-final. Pitbull dropped Sanchez with a picture perfect left hook, followed up with a right jab to Sanchez’s shoulder that accelerated his trip to the canvas. Freire subsequently sank in a guillotine choke to put Sanchez to sleep 4:32 into the first round. With Freire’s main event victory, the Bellator double champ advances to the finals of the Bellator featherweight grand prix. Pitbull will meet surging undefeated no. 1 featherweight contender A.J. McKee for the Bellator featherweight championship and a $1 million dollar prize. Patricio Pitbull and AJ McKee faceoff at Bellator 255 Bellator 255 results: Jason Jackson decisions Neiman Gracie No. 6 ranked welterweight Jason Jackson took home the victory in the Bellator 255 co-main event over no. 3 ranked Neiman Gracie. Jackson’s victory gives the Sanford MMA product a four-fight win streak. The fight in total was rather bizarre. Jackson had top control of Gracie when his eye dragged against the cage. However, Jackson overcame the adversity and finished the fight. The decision was also seen as a head-scratcher to many, particularly Bellator color commentator and renowned former MMA referee Big John McCarthy, who believed Gracie had won the fight. The fight statistics provide logic to McCarthy’s argument, as Gracie doubled Jackson’s strikes landed (73-36) and also maintained 26 more seconds of ground control with 4:35. Bellator 255 results: Tyrell Fortune steamrolls Jack May by first-round TKO Tyrell Fortune continued his ascendance up the Bellator heavyweight division with a dominant performance over Jack May, who filled in on short notice after Matt Mitrione pulled out of the fight for undisclosed reasons. The heavyweight scrap was actually a rematch between Fortune and May after a no contest as a result of a low blow in their first bout, which took place last September. It took relatively no time for Fortune to get May to the ground. The no. 6 ranked heavyweight utilized ground and pound, along with noticeable power in his hands, to take the TKO at 3:16 into the first round. Bellator 255 results: Usman Nurmagomedov outstrikes Mike Hamel to take unanimous decision Usman Nurmagomedov added another victory to his undefeated record with a unanimous decision victory over Mike Hamel in a lightweight contest. Contrary to his cousin Khabib, Nurmagomedov stayed on the feet for the entirety of the fight, decisively outstriking Hamel, despite a valiant effort from the MMA Lab product. With his first victory under the Bellator banner, Nurmagomedov extended his undefeated streak to an impressive 12-0. Watch the full Bellator 255 event replay Bellator 255 results Main Card Patricio Pitbull (c) def. Emmanuel Sanchez via first-round submission (guillotine choke)Jason Jackson def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Tyrell Fortune def. Jack May via first-round TKO (strikes)Usman Nurmagomedov def. Mike Hamel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Kana Watanabe def. Alejandra Lara via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) Preliminary Card Magomed Magomedov def. Cee Jay Hamilton via second-round submission (rear naked choke)Mandel Nallo def. Ricardo Seixas via first-round knockout (punch)Khalid Murtazaliev def. Fabio Aguiar via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Chris Gonzalez def. Roger Huerta via third-round submission (tap to strikes)Jose Augusto def. Jonathan Wilson via first-round submission (head and arm choke)Roman Faraldo def.Trevor Gudde via first-round TKO (punches)Jordan Newman def. Branko Busick via second-round TKO (elbows)

  • 'Baby Porzingis' Chet Holmgren named Boys High School Player of the Year

    Chet Holmgren, the top high school player in the country, has been named the 2021 Morgan Wootten Boys High School Basketball Player of the Year.

  • Bears GM confirms what fans feared most: Andy Dalton is team's starting QB

    The Bears liked what they saw in Andy Dalton.

  • Barty and Andreescu set up first career meeting in Miami final

    World number one Ash Barty and former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu completed contrasting semi-final victories in the Miami Open, setting up a mouth-watering first career meeting between the Grand Slam winners in Saturday's final. Australian Barty spent the last year at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Miami is her first tournament abroad since February 2020. Andreescu also returned to action after a 15-month injury layoff at the Australian Open in February, but after playing a follow-up event in Melbourne she had to withdraw from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.

  • Cris Cyborg headlines Bellator 259 in rematch with Leslie Smith

    One of the most dominant female fighters in MMA history will return this spring in a rematch.

  • Another perfect night by Williams lifts Celtics over Rockets

    BOSTON (AP) Something about playing the Houston Rockets brings out the best in Celtics big man Robert Williams. Williams had a career-high 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Jayson Tatum scored 26 and the Celtics rolled to a 118-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

  • Arizona reaches NCAA title game with 69-59 win over UConn

    Aari McDonald and Adia Barnes have marched Arizona out of the basketball desert to the doorstep of a national championship. McDonald scored 26 points and led a smothering defensive effort as the Wildcats beat UConn 69-59 Friday night to advance to the women’s NCAA Tournament championship game for the first time in school history. The Wildcats never trailed against the favored and fabled Huskies, who have made the Final Four 13 consecutive times, but haven’t made the championship game since 2016 when UConn won its 11th title.

  • NBA fines Kevin Durant $50,000 for 'offensive, derogatory' DM exchange with Michael Rapaport

    Michael Rapaport shared extremely offensive and profane direct messages between him and Kevin Durant earlier this week.

  • Justin Rose interview: 'Golf's distance obsession will shorten careers'

    As that fabled 17-year-old amateur who finished fourth at The Open, it is fair to say that Justin Rose knows a bit about youth golf and turning prodigy into glory and that is why he is the perfect champion to headline the Telegraph Junior Golf Championship. It is also why the sport and its wannabes should listen when he warns about the current obsession with power. Rose goes into next week's Masters acutely aware that there is a burgeoning and bludgeoning revolution taking place as the young guns storm the elite. Bryson DeChambeau is at its vanguard and the reigning US Open will once again arrive in Georgia attempting to reduce Amen Corner to a few “Hail Marys!”. The bombs of DeChambeau and the likes of Matthew Wolff and Cameron Champ will no doubt explode into the headlines and catch the attention of juniors with their sights set on an eye-stretching future. But Rose would like to ask them a few questions. “Is it the short term or the long term that they are thinking of when it comes to their time as a professional?” he says. “Because with some of these swings nowadays, I’m not sure it can be both.” Those lucky ones who qualify for the finals of the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Walton Heath in October will get to meet the former world No 1 in person and benefit from his major-winning experience. “I will certainly advise caution if they are dead set on emulating what they see on TV, with these 200mph ball speeds and 400-yard drives” he says. “Because we are dealing with a lot of unknowns and we don’t know yet the toll this will take on the body. The more force we generate, the more force the body has to absorb. The torque is incredible. “If you look at my generation — say me, Adam Scott and Sergio [Garcia] — we are probably the first wave that’s grown up with the fitness and physio side and I kind of feel we're in the sweet spot, the way we approached the game in the last 20 years, focusing on our mobility and flexibility and looking at the big picture. And I think our best golf could well be in front of us, as weird as that is to say with us all in our 40s. “Whereas I feel like that the generation coming up behind us is pushing the limit much harder than than we did from a physical point of view and even though science is improving and we are understanding more and more about the body, eventually those aggressive motions have to take their impact. "If it carries on like this and if everyone coming out here is looking for the power game, then maybe careers will get shorter and there won’t be players in their 40s still able to compete at the top of the sport. “Apart from the physical issues that might be suffered, I think that would be a huge shame. Watching Westy [Lee Westwood] and Bryson going at it at Bay Hill [last month] was great because you had a 48-year-old taking on a 27-year-old. That sort of battle between the generations is unique to golf. “Westy and what he has done in the last year and a half is a huge inspiration. It’s a great part of what I love about golf. Lee is playing with wisdom and experience and gratitude. They are powerful words, but there is something so noble about it. That longevity and endless hunger should be celebrated and it is. That is my concern with this drive for length — the professional male game could lose all that.”

  • Pieces falling into place for Heat ahead of matchup vs. Cavs

    The Miami Heat is starting to put all the pieces in place. The Heat got their first glimpse of Victor Oladipo on the court Thursday during a 116-109 home victory over the Golden State Warriors. Miami expects to have another key component to its potential winning formula on Saturday night when it hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.

  • Baylor's Kim Mulkey has wild March Madness take: 'Forget the COVID tests' at Final Four

    Mulkey offered up the novel opinion after Baylor lost to UConn in the Elite Eight.

  • Jon Jones expects ‘stubborn’ UFC, Dana White to meet demands, set up ‘scary’ Francis Ngannou fight

    "I've got nothing to lose being in the position that I'm in right now. I don't want to fight soon."

  • Report: Isaiah Thomas signing 10-day deal with New Orleans Pelicans

    Isaiah Thomas was waived last season after the Wizards traded him, and hasn't played since.

  • Missing Stephen Curry, Warriors lose most lopsided game of NBA season

    The Warriors lost to the Raptors by 53 points. It somehow could have been worse.

  • Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson booked for UFC 264 in July

    A marquee welterweight matchup will go down this summer when former title challengers Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson meet at UFC 264.

  • Dustin Poirier signs contract for UFC 264 trilogy fight vs. Conor McGregor

    The expected trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor appears to be at least halfway home.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Though Conor McGregor still needs to sign the deal, the third fight between the two is expected to take place in July.

  • Easiest of the par 3s, No. 6 at Augusta feels like 2 holes

    Dustin Johnson makes it sound easy because he's good enough that a lot of shots feel that way. Then he headed over to No. 6, known as Augusta National as “Juniper.” The pin was on the upper shelf to the right, a slight breeze behind him.