Eagles-Saints injury report: Miles Sanders among 4 to not practice, A.J. Brown listed as limited
The Eagles released their initial injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Saints, and Miles Sanders was among four players to sit out practice.
Philadelphia participated in a walkthrough, so the injury report was an estimation, while A.J. Brown and Jordan Davis were limited participants.
Eagles injury report
Eagles Wed walkthrough report (an estimation):
DNP: QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), T Lane Johnson (groin), CB Avonte Maddox (toe), RB Miles Sanders (knee).
LIMITED: WR A.J. Brown (knee), DT Jordan Davis (concussion).
Saints injury report
For New Orleans, cornerback Marshon Lattimore was among seven players to miss practice or be listed as a limited participant.
Saints practice report. Five DNPs, including Marcus Maye (though he was present for the early portion open to media) pic.twitter.com/xONjtd0L19
