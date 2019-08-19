Eagles safety Rodney McLeod and his wife Erika tell the story about how he first got their dog Ceasar when he was in St. Louis because sometimes a footballer just needs a friend.

There are some rumors that Ceasar is named after Rodney's favorite salad but really he just runs the house. All hail, Ceasar!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ceasar is more energetic than what you'd expect a typical English Bulldog to be like, Rodney says.

"He's got DJacc's speed," he said of Ceasar.

You can check out Ceasar's impressive hops in the above video. And for more on Philly athletes and their pets, visit our ProPets page.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod's dog has the speed of DeSean Jackson originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia