Eagles’ safety Rodney McLeod makes a PFF list of 10 standout DB performances from Week 1

Lost in the Eagles disastrous season-opening loss to the Washington Football Team, were some solid individual performances on both sides of the ball. Dallas Goedert made it known that he’s arrived on the offensive side of the ball and Rodney McLeod officially put his stamp on the Eagles defense, displaying leadership skills, while making plays all over the field.

McLeod was recognized for his strong play by Pro Football Focus, landing at No. 10 on the list of defensive back standouts.

10. S RODNEY MCLEOD, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

It’s difficult to believe that there were positives to come out of this game for Philadelphia, but McLeod had a strong game. He had a pass breakup on a pass intended for J.D. McKissic but also had a couple of other strong plays that earned positive grades. He was in tight coverage on a hitch route only to see Dwayne Haskins miss the mark, and on another occasion, he was able to beat his block on his way to a tackle on Antonio Gibson for no gain on the play. Only a missed tackle on Washington running back Peyton Barber blotted his copybook overall.

McLeod made eight tackles (two assisted) in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to Washington.

