Eagles safety Will Parks is reportedly available in a trade

Eagles safety Parks is reportedly available in a trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL’s trade deadline is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Howie Roseman is never one to sit on his hands.

In each of the last three years, Roseman has added a player at the deadline but the Eagles find themselves in a weird situation in 2020. They have a 2-4-1 record but are also in first place in the NFC East. So the Eagles are in a unique spot where you can see them either trading for a player or trading a player away.

And according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Eagles safety Will Parks is now “available” a few days before the deadline.

Here’s what Breer wrote:

“Names of Eagles and Vikings players have continued to pop up, as two teams that expected to contend and have had rough starts consider their options. Eagles S Will Parks and Vikings franchise-tagged S Anthony Harris are new available names that I’ve heard over the last few days.”

Parks, 26, is a Philly native and signed a one-year deal with the Eagles this offseason to return home. But Parks missed the first five games of the season with a hamstring injury he suffered in training camp.

He has been back on the field the last two games, playing a total of 56 snaps out of 133 (42.1%). Parks has the ability to play a bunch of different spots but the Eagles have Rodney McLeod and Jalen Mills at safety and Darius Slay, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Cre’Von LeBlanc and now Avonte Maddox returning at corner. So Parks is kind of a utility player.

It’s unclear how much Parks would bring back in a trade but it probably wouldn’t be more than a late-round pick for a guy who would basically be an eight-game rental. Or perhaps the Eagles could pull off a rare player-for-player trade.

If Parks were to be traded, that would likely mean more playing time for fourth-round pick K’Von Wallace, who is set to return this weekend, coming back from a neck injury.

Parks’ one-year deal with the Eagles was worth $1.5 million with $1.375 million guaranteed, so trading him wouldn’t free up a ton of cap space.