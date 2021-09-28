Eagles safety K'Von Wallace placed on Injured Reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles safety K’Von Wallace is headed to Injured Reserve after suffering a partially separated shoulder in the Cowboys game, the team announced Tuesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Wallace is getting a second opinion but is expected to miss three to six weeks with the injury.

Wallace got hurt just six minutes into the Eagles-Cowboys game Monday night in Arlington, Texas, while defending Ezekiel Elliott on a running play.

According to Pelissero, Wallace’s MRI did not show any significant structural damage.

Wallace, a 4th-round pick last year, replaced Marcus Epps in the opener after Epps suffered a concussion and then started the last two games.

The Eagles are already down a safety with Rodney McLeod, who still hasn’t played in 2021 while rehabbing a torn ACL from last December.

McLeod returned to practice on a limited basis earlier this month but has not yet been a full participant, and his status for the Eagles’ game Sunday against the Chiefs at the Linc is unknown.

If McLeod is a limited participant again on Wednesday, when the Eagles return to practice, it's likely he won't be ready to play Sunday.

If he isn’t ready to go, Epps and Anthony Harris are the Eagles’ only healthy safeties.

They do have a safety, Elijah Riley, on the practice squad. Riley played in five games for the Eagles last year, getting 65 snaps on special teams and four on defense.

Wallace, who missed a chunk of training camp with a groin injury, has five tackles in two-plus games so far this year. He’s played 104 snaps.

