Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson hints at missing time with rib injury suffered vs. Packers

C.J. Gardner-Johnson exited Sunday night’s win over the Packers with an injury and he could miss an extended period of time.

During his Monday morning press conference, head coach Nick Sirianni had no update on the safeties injury, but Gardner-Johnson just took to Instagram and posted a message saying that “he’d be back.”

The NFL’s interception leader with six, Gardner-Johnson has been a stabilizing force at safety, and he does miss time, it’ll be a prime opportunity to see what rookie Reed Blankenship can do when pressed into extended action.

On Sunday night, Blankenship led the Eagles in tackles, while posting his first career interception off Packers legend, Aaron Rodgers.

