Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely after suffering lacerated kidney vs. Packers
The Eagles could be without safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson for a few weeks after a test revealed that he suffered a lacerated kidney in the Sunday night win over the Packers.