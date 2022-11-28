Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson exits game vs. Packers with rib injury

Philadelphia was already down Avonte Maddox at the slot cornerback spot, and star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off with a rib injury.

Injury Update: Safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson (ribs) is questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 28, 2022

Gardner-Johnson leads the NFL with six interceptions but suffered an injury attempting to make a tackle on Green Bay’s emerging rookie wide receiver, Christian Watson.

With Gardner-Johnson out, undrafted rookie safety Reed Blankenship has been inserted in the safety position.

Related

Eagles CB Josiah Scott with a tip drill interception against Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Eagles CB Darius Slay hopes to add Aaron Rodgers to his Mount Rushmore of 'pick balls' Eagles trio releases the first song from 'A Philly Special Christmas' album

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire