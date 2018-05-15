Eagles running back Jay Ajayi reportedly sued for trashing mansion, shoving owner days after Super Bowl

Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is being sued for trashing a Los Angeles mansion days after winning the Super Bowl and allegedly shoving the owner, according to a TMZ report. (Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is being sued by the owner of a Los Angeles mansion who claims he trashed the place, according to a TMZ report on Monday.

Ajayi is being charged $25,000 by the owner for damages to the 6,000-square-foot house where he and a friend stayed for five days shortly after the Eagles won the Super Bowl last season.

The 24-year-old allegedly had at least three parties while staying at the house, even though the owner specially told them not to throw any parties. The owner claims that Ajayi broke a table, scratched floors, violated the no-smoking policy, and failed to pay a $5,000 fee for each party.

When the owner confronted Ajayi about the penalty fees on Feb. 18, Ajayi allegedly “pushed [him] on [his] chest in a menacing and threatening manner,” according to TMZ. The owner also said he had to “call local security” to get Ajayi off his property.

The player’s rep denies the allegations.

Ajayi was traded to Philadelphia from Miami in the middle of last season. He ran for 408 yards on 70 carries for the Eagles in seven games, and scored two touchdowns. In the Eagles’ 41-33 Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots, Ajayi ran for 57 yards on nine carries.

He’s entering his fourth year in the NFL this season, and the final year of his rookie deal.

