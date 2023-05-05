Eagles running back D’Andre Swift takes a shot at the Cowboys with his jersey number

Newly acquired Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift wasted no time stoking the flames of rivalry between the two NFC East foes.

Swift was traded during the 2023 NFL Draft from the Detroit Lions to the Philadelphia Eagles in return for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Swift recently picked his jersey number for the Eagles and went with the number zero.

When asked what prompted the selection Swift said that it was a reference to the fact that the Cowboys have not made a single NFC Championship in Swift’s lifetime.

Micah Parsons responded on Twitter and was surprised by Swifts’ comments.

Parsons and the Cowboys will try and make Swift eat his words during the upcoming season.