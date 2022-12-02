Eagles rule out DE Robert Quinn for Week 13 matchup vs. Titans with knee injury

The Eagles were already going to be without C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Kidney) and after Friday’s practice, Robert Quinn was ruled out with a knee injury.

Quinn was a late addition to the injury report, appearing on the list with a knee injury and those 22 snaps will now likely fall to Patrick Johnson, Brandon Graham, or Josh Sweat.

Johnson (ankle). Zach Pascal (groin) and DeVonta Smith (groin) all logged full practices after being listed as limited during the week.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, whose 21-day practice window was opened this week, practiced in full on Friday and we’ll now wait to see if Philadelphia activates him to the 53-man roster.

List

Titans rule 3 players out for matchup vs. Eagles; Treylon Burks, Jeffery Simmons practice

List

NFL Week 13 picks: Who the 'experts' are taking in Eagles vs. Titans

List

NFL Week 13 TV coverage maps

List

Titans safety Kevin Byard talks reunion with A.J. Brown; Returning home to face the Eagles

Related

Eagles-Titans: Mike Vrabel talks Jalen Hurts delivering from the pocket Eagles are hopeful that DT Jordan Davis can play in Week 13 matchup vs. Titans Titan' CB Kristian Fulton looking forward to matchup with Eagles' WR A.J. Brown Eagles trio releases the second song from 'A Philly Special Christmas' album Eagles DT Jordan Davis lost 20 pounds while rehabbing ankle injury Titans DT Jeffery Simmons on what makes Eagles QB Jalen Hurts so effective Tom Brady has high praise for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts after his performance vs. Packers

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire