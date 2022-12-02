Eagles rule out DE Robert Quinn for Week 13 matchup vs. Titans with knee injury
The Eagles were already going to be without C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Kidney) and after Friday’s practice, Robert Quinn was ruled out with a knee injury.
Quinn was a late addition to the injury report, appearing on the list with a knee injury and those 22 snaps will now likely fall to Patrick Johnson, Brandon Graham, or Josh Sweat.
Johnson (ankle). Zach Pascal (groin) and DeVonta Smith (groin) all logged full practices after being listed as limited during the week.
Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, whose 21-day practice window was opened this week, practiced in full on Friday and we’ll now wait to see if Philadelphia activates him to the 53-man roster.
