Eagles rule out Robert Quinn for Titans with surprise knee injury

The Eagles ruled veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn out for Sunday with a surprise knee injury.

Quinn did not appear on the Eagles’ injury report earlier in the week, which means the injury occurred at practice Friday (or at some point after Thursday's practice ended).

Quinn has been a disappointment since the Eagles acquired him from the Bears on Oct. 26 in exchange for a 4th-round pick.

Pro Football Focus ranks Quinn 145th among 150 edge rushers who’ve played at least five games this year with a 41.2 overall

grade That includes a 42.9 mark since he joined the Eagles.

Quinn has played 60 snaps in five games since joining the Eagles and has two tackles and two quarterback hits.

Quinn ranks seventh among active players with 102 career sacks, including 18 ½ last year for the Bears when he made his third Pro Bowl.

Without Quinn, the Eagles are back to Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and Patrick Johnson as their edge rushers.

Other than Quinn and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who is out for at least a couple weeks with a lacerated kidney, the Eagles should be at full strength for their game Sunday against the Titans at the Linc.

DeVonta Smith, who was limited Wednesday and Thursday with a groin, was a full participant Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday.

Receiver Zach Pascal (groin), who was limited Wednesday and Thursday, and Johnson (ankle), who was limited Wednesday and full on Thursday, also are listed as full participants on Friday and don’t carry an injury designation.

Jordan Davis (high ankle sprain) is still officially on Injured Reserve and does not appear on the injury report. The Eagles are expected to activate him on Saturday.

The Titans ruled out linebacker Denico Autry (knee) and cornerback Elijah Molden (groin), and they list Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons (ankle) as questionable.