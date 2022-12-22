Eagles rule QB Jalen Hurts out for matchup at Cowboys; Zach Pascal listed as questionable

The Eagles released their final injury report of the week and quarterback Jalen Hurts was officially ruled out along with tight end Tyree Jackson.

Zach Pascal is questionable with a concussion, but the expectation is that he’ll be cleared prior to Philadelphia taking off for Dallas.

On the defensive side of the football, Jonathan Gannon will get rookie safety Reed Blankenship back after he logged a full practice.

Eagles injury report

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles’ Injury Report for Cowboys:

OUT: QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), TE Tyree Jackson (knee).

QUESTIONABLE: WR Zach Pascal (concussion).

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire