Eagles LT Jordan Mailata ruled out for matchup vs. Cardinals

Injury Update: Jordan Mailata's game status has been downgraded to Out and Kyron Johnson's status has been upgraded to No Status from Questionable. https://t.co/hTvn7PmO49 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 8, 2022

The Eagles have now downgraded star left tackle Jordan Mailata for Sunday’s road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mailata exited Philadelphia’s win over the Jaguars with a shoulder injury after playing six snaps.

With Andre Dillard still not cleared from injury reserve, Jack Driscoll will start at left tackle for Philadelphia.

Rookie linebacker Kyron Johnson has no injury designation after clearing the concussion protocol and will be active as a key member of the special teams unit.

