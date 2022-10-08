Eagles rule out Jordan Mailata for Week 5 game vs. Cardinals

Eagles rule out Mailata for matchup with Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have ruled Jordan Mailata out for their game Sunday in Arizona after initially listing him as “doubtful” on Friday.

Mailata suffered a shoulder injury during Tyson Campbell’s pick-6 in the first quarter of the win over the Jaguars Sunday at the Linc.

With Mailata out and Andre Dillard still on Injured Reserve and not expected to be activated even though he resumed practicing this past week, Jack Driscoll is expected to make his first career start at left tackle.

Driscoll started four games at right tackle as a rookie in 2020 and started eight games at right guard and one at right tackle last year. Driscoll replaced Mailata on Sunday and played 76 of the Eagles’ 82 offensive snaps.

The Eagles face the Cowboys a week from Sunday and the hope is that with one more week of rehab Mailata will be good to go for that nationally televised prime-time game.

The Eagles also announced Saturday that rookie linebacker Kyron Johnson, who was listed as questionable on Friday, has upgraded to “no status,” which means he’s out of concussion protocol and available to play.

Johnson has been one of the Eagles’ core special teamers and has played 67 special teams snaps, fifth-most on the team this year.

On Friday, the Eagles ruled out Avonte Maddox (ankle), Jake Elliott (ankle) and Patrick Johnson (concussion) for the Cards.

