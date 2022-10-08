Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata isn’t making the trip to Arizona for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

The Eagles announced today that Mailata has been ruled out with the shoulder injury he suffered last week against the Jaguars.

Mailata has started all four games this season, but Jack Driscoll will get the start at left tackle on Sunday against a Cardinals pass rush that doesn’t get many sacks but does affect opposing quarterbacks.

The 4-0 Eagles are 5.5-point favorites against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Eagles rule out Jordan Mailata at Arizona originally appeared on Pro Football Talk