Eagles rule out four starters for Christmas Day matchup vs. Giants

The Eagles released their final injury report of the week, and the team will play without four starters when they travel up the New Jersey Turnpike to face the New York Giants.

Maddox (pectoral) will wait another week before he returns from Injured Reserve despite being a full participant this week.

Philadelphia will also be without linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee), Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson (thumb), and Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay (knee).

The Eagles will regain starting right guard Cam Jurgens, who missed the Monday night game in Seattle with a pectoral injury.

He was a full participant in practice all week.

Ruled out

LB Zach Cunningham (knee),

G Landon Dickerson (thumb),

CB Avonte Maddox (pectoral),

CB Darius Slay (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

LB Nicholas Morrow (abdomen)

Full Participant

Star wide receiver DeVonta Smith returned to practice in a limited capacity on Saturday and will start in the Christmas Day game against the Giants. Smith missed practice on Thursday and Friday due to a knee injury.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire