The Eagles won’t have DeSean Jackson on the field on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Jackson has officially been ruled out for the game against the Steelers. Although the Eagles seemed optimistic that he could return from his hamstring injury, the injury report lists him as out.

Alshon Jeffery is also out with both an illness and a foot injury, so the Eagles are far less than 100 percent at wide receiver. The good news is that wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who missed last week with a calf injury, will play Sunday.

Also out for the Eagles is Avonte Maddox, who has an ankle injury.

Eagles rule out DeSean Jackson vs. Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk