Eagles rule DeSean Jackson out for game vs the Steelers

The Philadelphia Eagles just released their Friday injury report and star wide receiver DeSean Jackson was ruled out against the Steelers with a hamstring injury.
Jackson had been questionable for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury after he missed the Eagles’ Week 4 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
For the second straight week, the Eagles will rely on Greg Ward, Travis Fulgham, and John Hightower at wide receiver for the second consecutive week with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
Fulgham scored the go-ahead 42-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Ward finished with four catches for 38 yards in the victory and Hightower had two catches for 22 yards.
