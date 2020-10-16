Eagles rule out DeSean Jackson and 6 other players for Ravens game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have officially ruled out seven players for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, including wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Earlier on Friday, Doug Pederson had expressed some optimism that Jackson could return but that isn’t happening.

Here’s the Eagles’ full injury report with game statuses:

OUT: DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (foot), Lane Johnson (ankle), Matt Pryor (illness), Avonte Maddox (ankle), Duke Riley (rib), Marcus Epps (rib)

Questionable: Darius Slay (concussion)

The Eagles play a Thursday Night Football game in the division (vs. the Giants) four days after the Ravens game this Sunday, so it’s probably fair to wonder if any of these decisions took that into account.

So at least one more week before Jackson or Jeffery return. Jackson has now missed three games, so the Eagles in hindsight could have put him on IR. And Jeffery has now missed six games, so in hindsight he could have been on PUP. Instead, they have taken up roster spots.

In addition to those two receivers, you’ll also notice that the starting right side of the offensive line has also been ruled out. Without Johnson and Pryor, the Eagles will have yet another new OL combination for Week 6:

LT: Jordan Mailata

LG: Nate Herbig

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Jamon Brown

RT: Jack Driscoll

This will be the Eagles’ fifth different offensive line in six weeks.

This will also be Maddox’s third game out of the lineup so he’s another one who could have been on IR during this time. He just returned to practice this week. It’s likely Jalen Mills stays at corner this week.

Slay (concussion) is listed as questionable but is expected to play. He was cleared to return on Friday morning but needs to not show any concussion symptoms this weekend.

Without Duke Riley and Marcus Epps, we’ll probably see more of rookies K’Von Wallace and Shaun Taylor on Sunday.