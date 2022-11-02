Eagles rule out defensive back Josiah Scott for Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles ruled defensive back and special teamer Josiah Scott out for their national TV game vs. the Texans on Thursday night in Houston.

Scott, originally a fourth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020, hurt his ankle Sunday playing special teams in the Eagles’ win over the Steelers. He played a career-high-tying 19 special teams snaps in the 35-13 win before suffering the injury.

Scott is the Eagles’ backup slot corner and played well in starts vs. the Jaguars and Cards when Avonte Maddox was out with an ankle injury. Scott has played 120 defensive snaps this year, 111 of them in those two games.

With Scott out, the Eagles don’t really have another pure slot corner, although safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has played a ton of slot in his career. Josh Jobe and Zech McPhearson are essentially outside corners.

Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who’s expected to miss multiple weeks, is also out. Head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier in the day the team hasn’t decided yet whether or not to place him on Injured Reserve, which could open up another roster spot but mean Davis would miss a minimum of four games.

Scott and Davis are the only players who missed any time during the week with injuries.