Eagles rule out 6 players for Sunday’s game in Buffalo

The Eagles have ruled out six players for Sunday's game in Buffalo but it's likely they'll get one of their starting corners back.

First, the players who have been ruled out:

LB Nigel Bradham (ankle, illness)

WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen)

DT Timmy Jernigan (foot)

CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck)

T Jason Peters (knee)

RB Darren Sproles (quadricep)











No surprises there. None of those players were expected to play on Sunday. All but one missed every practice this week.

This means those six and one more player - likely Nate Herbig - will make up the inactive group for Sunday, assuming the Eagles bring up one player from the practice squad.

There was some good news on Maddox on Friday. Doug Pederson said that Maddox has cleared the concussion protocol. Maddox, who hasn't played since the Green Bay game, was a limited participant in Friday's practice to end this week. Next weekend is probably a possibility.

Ronald Darby (hamstring) was a full participant all week. He was active against the Cowboys but didn't play. It's likely he'll be starting across from Jalen Mills this week, with Sidney Jones in the slot.

"Darby's made really good progress," Pederson said. "He feels good. He feels healthy. Again, just working himself back into playing shape and football shape is the biggest thing with guys that have missed time. So he's looked good in practice. Excited for his opportunity this weekend."

The Eagles finished Friday's practice with just 52 players on their active roster. Pederson hinted that roster spot will be taken by practice squad defensive tackle Bruce Hector.

Eagles rule out 6 players for Sundays game in Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia