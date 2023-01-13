Eagles’ RT Lane Johnson tells Pat McAfee that he’s playing in the NFC Divisional round

Lane Johnson is back and days after cutting a WWE-style promo in his ‘Bro Barn’, he told Pat McAfee what we all expected.

“I’m playing next week.”

A Pro Bowl and All-Pro right tackle, Johnson has been rehabbing an abdominal injury over the past three weeks but looks to be in phenomenal physical shape.

One of the best at his position and the Eagles’ most important player, Johnson allowed just nine pressures in 15 games before injury caused him to miss the final two weeks of the season.

Johnson did not surrender a sack or a hit all season and has gone almost two full seasons without.

