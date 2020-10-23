Eagles RT Lane Johnson suffered an MCL sprain in 22-21 win over the Giants

Glenn Erby

Lane Johnson was already doing his best to play through a surgically repaired ankle injury and he’ll now likely need rest until after the bye week after he suffered a grade 1 MCL sprain in Philadelphia’s Thursday night win over the New York Giants.


There was some discussion about resting Johnson before the Giants game because of the lingering ankle problems that caused the Eagles star right tackle to miss or leave games over the past three weeks.

Doug Pederson is set to address the media and should have updates on Johnson, DeSean Jackson, and other wounded Eagles players.

