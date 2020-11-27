Eagles RT Lane Johnson says he’ll miss the remainder of season with an ankle injury

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without star right tackle Lane Johnson for the remainder of the 2020 NFL season after he announced his ankle is a mess and he’ll need to sit out.

Johnson has battled ankle, shoulder, and knee injuries all season and missed the season opener after deciding to have ankle surgery prior to the start of the 2020 training camp.

Johnson told reporters that he needs ankle surgery that will require four to five months to recover and with the Pro Bowler out, Matt Pryor will take over at right tackle.

