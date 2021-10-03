Eagles’ RT Lane Johnson ruled out for matchup vs. Chiefs

The Eagles released their inactives list for Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs, and star right tackle Lane Johnson was ruled out for personal reasons.

The Eagles will be down four of their five Week 1 starters along the offensive line.

Eagles inactives

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson (65) runs a drill with guard Kayode Awosika (72) during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Philadelphia is already without Jordan Mailata, Brandon Brooks, and Isaac Seumalo.

Safety Rodney McLeod is active and will make his season debut. He missed the first three games following a knee injury last December. It remains to be seen how much he will play

1

1