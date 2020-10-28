Eagles RT Lane Johnson pushing to play vs. the Cowboys despite nagging injuries

Lane Johnson is one of the toughest players in the NFL and with a huge matchup against Dallas on the horizon, the Eagles star left tackle is pushing to play on Sunday night despite a nagging ankle injury.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Lane Johnson does NOT want to come off the field
Pederson alludes to the fact that Johnson pushes to play despite battling a lingering ankle issue @6abc #Eagles #LaneJohnson pic.twitter.com/ZeFJhzNtf6
— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 28, 2020
Johnson had previously been listed as day to day and left the Eagles game against the Giants with a knee injury as well. When asked by the media, head coach Doug Pederson made it known that Johnson will make the decision on whether he suits up against Dallas.
List
3 takeaways from the Eagles revising Fletcher Cox's deal
Related
Eagles WR Jalen Reagor on track to play vs. the Cowboys after returning to practice
Eagles HC Doug Pederson on whether Jason Peters is willing to play right guard
Philadelphia Eagles activate 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert
Eagles D-line coach on Brandon Graham playing at an 'elite level' and getting overlooked