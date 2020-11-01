Eagles RT Lane Johnson now questionable for Sunday night vs. the Cowboys

It could be rain or tightness in his knee, but after being a full participant in Friday’s final practice of the week, Lane Johnson is now listed as questionable for Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.
Johnson has been nursing an ankle injury since the start of the season and during the Eagles Thursday night win over the New York Giants, he was forced to leave with an MCL injury.
If Johnson can’t play, Jordan Mailata will move back into the starting lineup at right tackle after being moved to the bench in favor of Jason Peters, who was activated off of injured reserve.