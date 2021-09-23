Eagles RT Lane Johnson gives an update on how long Brandon Brooks will be out with torn Pec
#Eagles RT Lane Johnson gives a timeline for #G Brandon Brooks (pec). Says eight weeks for him.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 23, 2021
Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson are best friends, so it only makes sense that the Eagles starting right tackle would have the scoop on how much time the starting right guard will miss.
Brooks won’t be out all season, but he’ll definitely miss the next 8-weeks.
Landon Dickerson will start at right guard in the absence of Brooks and some in Philadelphia believe it could become permanent going forward with the veteran missing a bulk of time over the past three seasons.
