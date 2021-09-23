Eagles RT Lane Johnson gives an update on how long Brandon Brooks will be out with torn Pec

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson are best friends, so it only makes sense that the Eagles starting right tackle would have the scoop on how much time the starting right guard will miss.

Brooks won’t be out all season, but he’ll definitely miss the next 8-weeks.

Landon Dickerson will start at right guard in the absence of Brooks and some in Philadelphia believe it could become permanent going forward with the veteran missing a bulk of time over the past three seasons.

Eagles vs. Cowboys: 7 storylines to follow in Week 3

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni confirms Landon Dickerson will start at RG vs. Cowboys

Nick Sirianni wears a 'Beat Dallas' T-Shirt while describing Eagles vs. Cowboys CFB like rivalry

Eagles practice squad: Marvin Wilson among Philadelphia's protections for Week 3

Eagles' Jalen Hurts lands in top-5 of PFF's Week 3 QB rankings

Eagles sign TE Richard Rodgers to practice squad, release Harry Crider

