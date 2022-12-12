Eagles’ RT Lane Johnson is day-to-day after suffer abdominal injury in win over Giants

#Eagles RT Lane Johnson, who went down Sunday with an abdominal injury, did not suffer a major injury and is considered day-to-day, source said. Some good news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2022

Philadelphia had several players go down with injuries on Sunday, but the most crucial player, Lane Johnson avoided a significant injury.

Johnson hasn’t allowed a sack or quarterback hit since the week before Halloween of the 2021 NFL season and he should be good to go for the Bears matchup.

What the Eagles are saying after 48-22 win over Giants

Eagles snap count vs. Giants: Breakdown, observations from Week 14

10 takeaways from Eagles 48-22 win over Giants in Week 14

Instant analysis of Eagles 48-22 win over Giants in Week 14

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire