Eagles RT Lane Johnson is day to day with an ankle injury

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson addressed Lane Johnson’s injured ankle on Wednesday, offering no real insight into when Philadelphia’s Pro Bowl right tackle will return.

Doug Pederson says RT Lane Johnson (ankle) is in the "day-to-day realm." #eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 14, 2020





Johnson left Sunday’s game at the Pittsburgh Steelers with an ankle injury after being carted off late in the second half.

Johnson had been replaced at right tackle by rookie Jack Driscoll and after the loss, Doug Pederson confirmed that his star would get a second opinion. According to Mike Garafalo, Johnson may be forced to play through the injury.

Johnson had ankle surgery in August to clean some things up, and it may be dealing with some soreness or possibly worse. Johnson missed a couple of series in last week’s win over the 49ers and confirmed that he had a cyst in his ankle that needed to be drained after the game.

Driscoll started Week 1 at Washington when Johnson did not play and could be a viable option going forward.

