Eagles RT Jack Driscoll carted off vs. the Ravens with an ankle injury

Jack Driscoll being carted inside. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 18, 2020





Eagles rookie right tackle Jack Driscoll was carted off against the Ravens after Baltimore defensive tackle Calais Campbell rolled over his ankle late in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles elevated former Army star Bret Toth after claiming him off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals and he’s now in at right tackle.

Driscoll was starting for the injured Lane Johnson.

Update:

Injury Updates: TE Zach Ertz (ankle), DT Malik Jackson (quad), and T Jack Driscoll (ankle) are out. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 18, 2020





The Eagles just confirmed that Driscoll is out with an ankle injury.