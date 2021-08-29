Eagles roster tracker: Live updates as Philadelphia cuts down to 53

The Eagles have started the process of trimming the roster down to the required 53-players by Tuesday’s 4:00 p.m. deadline.

Philadelphia acquired Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville on Saturday for a sixth-round pick and then subsequentially waived quarterback, Nick Mullens.

Follow along over the next two days for live updates and analysis.

August 29, 10:30 AM

Philadelphia Eagles running back Elijah Holyfield in acton during a preseason against the New England Patriots NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Eagles make five cuts, waiving Cary Angeline, undrafted rookie DE JaQuan Bailey, RB Elijah Holyfield, WR Marken Michel, and LB Rashad Smith.

1

1