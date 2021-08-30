Eagles roster: Rodney McLeod, Landon Dickerson activated

Eagles activate McLeod, Dickerson off injury lists originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have activated rookie 2nd-round pick Landon Dickerson and veteran safety Rodney McLeod, making them eligible to practice immediately and be available to play as soon as the opener in Atlanta in 13 days.

Both will now count against the Eagles’ 53-man roster, which must be set by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Had they remained on their injury lists they would not have counted against the 53 but they also would not have been eligible to practice or play until the seventh week of the season at the earliest.

Dickerson had been on the Non-Football Injury list since his injury occurred while he was still at Alabama. Dickerson tore his left ACL in the SEC Championship Game against Florida in Atlanta on Dec. 19.

McLeod suffered a torn left ACL six days earlier during the Eagles’ game against the Saints at the Linc and spent the last month on the PUP Reserve list.

The NFI and PUP lists are identical, except the NFI designation is used for players who were not yet in the NFL when they got hurt.

Dickerson and McLeod both missed all of training camp but spent the last month on side fields rehabbing with trainers.

Dickerson, the 37th player taken in this year’s draft, has a long history of injuries and started just 25 games in his college career at Florida and Alabama, but when healthy he's considered one of the top interior linemen to come out of college in recent years.

He projects as a starting guard or center down the line and is generally assumed to be the heir apparent for Jason Kelce when he decides to retire, although he can also play either guard spot.

McLeod, 31, is entering his sixth season with the Eagles and is one of only 11 players left on the roster from the 2017 Super Bowl season. He’s started 62 games at safety as an Eagle, but it remains unknown if he’ll be ready to start in the opener in Atlanta on Sept. 12.

But removing McLeod from the PUP list now does mean the Eagles believe he’ll be ready to play well before Week 7. The other candidates to start opposite Anthony Harris are K’Von Wallace (who is currently sidelined with a groin injury), Marcus Epps and Andrew Adams.

