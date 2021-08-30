Eagles roster: Predicting 16-man practice squad for 2021

The Eagles are a little over 24-hours away from having to cut their roster down to 53 players before the 4:00 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

Following the final round of cuts, GM Howie Roseman will start the process of assembling his 16-player practice squad, which can now include up to six players with more than two accrued seasons.

Here’s our prediction for the Eagles practice squad ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

1. RB Elijah Holyfield

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Elijah Holyfield (33) makes a catch against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

One of Roseman's first roster cuts, Holyfield will likely go through waivers unclaimed, allowing him to return to Philadelphia.

2. DT Raequan Williams

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Raequan Williams (61). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The undrafted defensive tackle has impressed since joining the Eagles out of Michigan State last spring and he's made a name for himself over the first year of service. It could be hard to pass Williams through waivers, but he's a definite practice squad candidate.

3. DE JaQaun Bailey

Sep 14, 2019; Ames, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Iowa State Cyclones defensive end JaQuan Bailey (3) at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The former Iowa State star pass rusher was waived in the first round of cuts and is the type of player Philadelphia likes to stash on the practice squad.

4. LB Rashad Smith

Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Rashad Smith (53) catches a ball during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Smith spent the bulk of the 2020 season on the practice squad and with the Eagles receiving trade interest in their linebackers, he could be a player to watch.

5. WR Marken Michel

Jun 3, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marken Michel (80) catches the ball during minicamp at Novacare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports



A Howie Roseman favorite, Michel offers speed and versatility for the practice squad.

6. Jason Huntley

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Jason Huntley (32) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A special teams ace who could be called upon on a week-to-week basis, Huntley fits the mold.

7. WR Andre Patton

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Andre Patton in action during the NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Patton flashed some potential during the preseason.

8. WR Travis Fulgham

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham eyes the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The veteran wide receiver could be a surprise cut and he would automatically make a solid practice squad addition.

9. TE Jack Stoll

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll (47) spins away from New England Patriots defensive back Dee Virgin (38) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kayode Awosika The Eagles are likely best served to cut Richard Rodgers and keep Stoll on the 53-man roster. If he's cut and somehow makes it through the waiver process, Stoll is automatic.

10. OL Kayode Awosika

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Kayode Awosika (72) after action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A talented rookie, Awosika didn't play a ton this preseason so Roseman could sneak him on the practice squad.

11. DT T.Y. McGill

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, center, celebrate after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

McGill had a strong preseason and deserves to make the roster.

12. DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Philadelphia Eagles' Marlon Tuipulotu (72) in action against Pittsburgh Steelers' Brandon Walton (62) during a pre-season NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The former USC star came on as training camp progress and could use the NFL's version of a redshirt season.

13. CB Josiah Scott

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott (46) after a game against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The slot cornerback could fill in for Avonte Maddox if he suffers an injury, but he'll likely be one of the final cuts.

14. CB Michael Jacquet

Aug 27, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Michael Jacquet (38) and linebacker JaCoby Stevens (30) force a fumble by New York Jets tight end Daniel Brown (87) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jacquet like Scott can be a viable call-up option if Slay or Nelson suffers an injury.

15. DB Grayland Arnold

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Grayland Arnold (37) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Arnold has game experience with the Eagles and can play both safety and cornerback.

16. G/C Ross Pierschbacher

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Ross Pierschbacher (66) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The former Alabama lineman offers toughness and versatility.

