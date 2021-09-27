Eagles roster moves: Sua Opeta elevated for Cowboys game

Eagles elevate practice squad OL for Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles on Monday afternoon elevated offensive lineman Sua Opeta in time to face the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

He’ll provide some depth for an OL that is already starting to see some injuries in 2021.

This is the first elevation for Opeta (and for the Eagles) this season. Individual players can be elevated from the practice squad just twice per season using a standard elevation. This elevation means Opeta is basically given safe passage to and from the practice squad. (It’s a new rule implemented because of COVID-19 last season.)

This season, practice squad players are traveling to road games for COVID-19 reasons, in case they’re needed. So Opeta took the team flight to Dallas on Sunday.

The Eagles will be without Brandon Brooks (pec) and Jordan Mailata (knee) in North Texas tonight. Brooks is on Injured Reserve, but Mailata is still on the active roster after injuring his knee at practice on Thursday.

The starting O-line lineup tonight will be (from left to right): Andre Dillard, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson.

The backups on the roster are Opeta, Nate Herbig, Brett Toth and recently signed Jack Anderson.

Opeta, 25, went undrafted out of Weber State a few years ago. He played in eight games and started two for the Eagles last year.

