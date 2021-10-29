Eagles roster moves: Miles Sanders heading to Injured Reserve

Eagles placing Sanders on Injured Reserve with ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are placing running back Miles Sanders on Injured Reserve, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

NFL Network first reported the transaction.

Sanders, 24, injured his ankle in the first half against the Raiders on Sunday. He was seen leaving the NovaCare Complex in a walking boot earlier this week.

Putting Sanders on IR means he’ll miss a minimum of three weeks. The Eagles are hoping he doesn’t miss much more than that. The earliest he can return is Nov. 21 against the Saints.

The shame of the timing of the injury is that Sanders was actually being used on Sunday in Las Vegas. He had six carries for 30 yards before suffering the ankle injury.

On the season, Sanders has 63 carries for 300 yards (4.8) and 19 catches for 118 yards.

Without him, the Eagles will rely on Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott and will very likely call up Jordan Howard from the practice squad.

“We're looking through that, obviously with Miles being down,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said earlier thsi week. “Kenny is a good player. Boston's played a lot of football in this league, and so has Jordan. We'll look through that this week.”

Howard, 26, has been on the Eagles’ practice squad all season after getting released at final cuts.

Back in 2019, Howard got off to a nice start with the Eagles, averaging 4.4 yards per carry before an injury ended his season early and Sanders took over the starting position. He signed a deal with the Dolphins but was horrible in Miami, averaging 1.7 yards per carry.

Late last year, Howard re-joined the Eagles and was better, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. The Eagles might need him the next few weeks.

