Eagles roster: Defensive tackle T.Y. McGill released

Eagles release DT who began year on COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have released defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, who began the season on the Reserve-COVID list, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning.

McGill went on the COVID list on Aug. 31 as the Eagles trimmed the roster to the regular-season limit of 53 players. Players on the COVID list do not count against the 53, so McGill has spent the last couple weeks in roster no-man’s land, unable to practice or play.

McGill, 28, had a strong training camp, but the way Hassan Ridgeway played Sunday in Atlanta likely means there isn’t a roster spot for another defensive tackle.

The Eagles originally released Ridgeway in the final cutdown, only to re-sign him two days later. Ridgeway played 26 snaps in the Eagles' 32-6 win over the Falcons Sunday in Atlanta.

In parts of six NFL seasons, the undrafted McGill has played for the Colts, Browns, Eagles and Chargers. He played in two games for the Eagles in 2018 and after a year with the Chargers he returned to the Eagles last year and played in seven games. He has 5 1/2 career sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 44 games, with no starts.

With the roster at 52, the Eagles have not yet announced a corresponding roster move.