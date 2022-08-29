Eagles roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

The two-week joint practice travel sessions are over, and the final round of roster cuts are upon us, where the Philadelphia Eagles have to trim their roster from 80 to 53 players before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

A handful of players have made a case for a roster spot, but unfortunately, they’ll likely be reduced to the practice squad with Philadelphia having about 41 locks on the roster.

We’re tracking the Eagles’ roster cuts as they happen before Tuesday’s deadline:

Jaquiski Tartt

The former 49ers’ safety was an early cut after disappointing throughout the two weeks of camp.

Per Ari Meirov

Carson Strong

The former Nevada star had a shocking preseason in which he never got the chance to show off his big arm, getting cut early in the process.

Per Jonathan Jones

Jason Huntley

Aug 27, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Jason Huntley (32) runs with the football during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

The talented running back was a surprise cut and a prime candidate for the practice squad.

Per Mike Kaye

Cameron Tom

Philadelphia is stacked at the center position, resulting in Tom getting cut.

Per Aaron Wilson

Josh Blackwell

Blackwell gets waived for a second time and is a prime candidate for the practice squad.

Per Aaron Wilson

Renell Wren

The massive defensive tackle was waived, and could return to the practice squad.

Per Adam Caplan

