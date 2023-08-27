Eagles roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

The Eagles finished the preseason 0-2-1, and with the roster deadline set for Tuesday afternoon, the team has started making roster cuts.

Eagles to release TE Dan Arnold

Arnold was the first domino to fall.

Arnold logged nine catches for 135 yards last season in Jacksonville after Evan Engram emerged for Doug Pederson.

Arnold has experienced success as a pass catcher, and in 2020, he hauled in 31 out of 45 targets for 438 yards and four touchdowns. He finished with a career-high 35 receptions in 2021, splitting time with the Panthers (three games) and Jaguars (eight games)

Eagles waive TE Tyree Jackson

Jackson was a surprise cut, and could draw interest on the wire.

Eagles waive QB Ian Book

Tanner McKee is officially the Eagles third string quarterback and could be aiming for the backup job to all-Pro, Jalen Hurts after the team waived Ian Book.

Eagles to waive WR Johnny King

A big, phyiscal, but raw wide receiver, King was waived, but could return on the practice squad.

Eagles to release Tyrese Robinson

Robinson, 23, went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2022. The 6-foot-3, 324-pound lineman started 38 games at guard and tackle.

Eagles release LB Quinton Bell

Eagles release RB Kennedy Brooks

Eagles release DT Robert Cooper

Eagles waive WR Jadon Haselwood

The talented rookie from Arkansas could find his way onto the Eagles practice squad.

Eagles waive OL Josh Andrews

The former Eagles center was released with Brett Toth and Deon Cain.

Eagles waive WR Deon Cain

Just like last summer, Cain shined in his final preseason outing, but was among the first roster cuts in 2023.

