Eagles roster cuts: Jaquiski Tartt gets released; report

When the Eagles agreed to terms with veteran Jaquiski Tartt back in June, fans hoped it would shore up one of the shakiest positions on the team.

It didn’t work like that.

As the Eagles whittle their roster down to 53 by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, they are releasing Tartt, according to veteran NFL reporter Adam Caplan.

Tartt, 30, came to the Eagles with significant experience. He played seven years in San Francisco and played a total of 80 games with 64 starts during that span. But it never seemed to work with the Eagles.

“I think he’s doing a good job out here,” head coach Nick Sirianni said back on Aug. 25. “He’s fighting for a position and he's working every single day. It was a great hit he had on the sideline against Cleveland the other day. You see him in those drills. He had that one hit on the sideline, then he cleaned up a play on fourth down that got a good stop.

“You see some of the things of why you brought him here every time he steps on the field. I'm glad he's here and competing with the guys.”

The Eagles agreed to terms with Tartt back on June 17. Tartt missed several days during camp for personal reasons and never really climbed the depth chart in practices the way many expected. He played just 17 snaps in the preseason finale.

Tartt’s one-year deal with the Eagles came with a base salary of $1.12 million with $500,000 guaranteed. But he couldn’t do enough to make the roster.

It’ll be fascinating to see what the Eagles do at the safety position. Marcus Epps is their top guy at safety and it’s likely Anthony Harris is the other starter. But after that, they have some questions to answer. K’Von Wallace, Reed Blankenship, Andre Chachere and Josiah Scott were all fighting for spots during training camp.

