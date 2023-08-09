Eagles roster bubble: Which players helped or hurt their training camp cause in Week 2

The Eagles are just days away from kicking off their preseason with an intriguing matchup against the Ravens on the road.

The Birds will host two weeks of joint practices with the Browns and Colts.

Philadelphia will then work to trim that roster from 90 to 53 players by the end of the preseason, with several players on the roster bubble likely to be cut or waived.

With the Eagles set for a Thursday walkthrough, we’re looking at which players have helped or hurt their cause through two weeks of practice.

Helped --Tanner McKee

The rookie from Stanford has looked impressive through the first week and has all but made Ian Book an afterthought.

Continued improvement from McKee could make things interesting for Mariota.

Helped-- Joseph Ngata

We previously mentioned the former Clemson star as a player who can make this roster as an undrafted free agent.

Ngata is a big, physical receiver (6’3, 217) and he’ll certainly develop into a dangerous matchup for opposing cornerbacks in the red zone.

Hurt -- Brett Toth

With Cam Jurgens moving over to guard for at least this season, Toth had an opportunity to land a roster spot as the backup center.

Through the first week he’s struggled at the center position and he’s the odd man out at the offensive tackle position.

Helped --K'Von Wallace

Wallace improved his body during the offseason and it has resulted in first team snaps at the safety position.

Wallace has been more efficient in coverage and seems to have finally found his niche.

Hurt --Greedy Williams

A change of scenery and two All-Pro teammates was supposed to help Williams rekindle his All-SEC way of performing.

Through the first two week, Williams has struggled in space and has seen Kelee Ringo and Josh Jobe gobble up snaps.

Hurt --Nicholas Morrow

Morrow logged over 1,000+ snaps and had over 100+ tackles for the Bears last season, but he’s in jeopardy of losing a roster battle to Christian Elliss.

HURT--Josiah Scott

Scott struggled at times last season in relief of an injured Avonte Maddox and he’s now watched Zech McPhearson and Mario Goodrich bypass him on the depth chart.

HELPED -- Trey Sermon

Philadelphia has six running backs on the roster and you can make the case for keeping Sermon as the fifth option.

He has Nick Sirianni as his biggest fan and he’s a more natural runner than Boston Scott.

HELPED -- Tyree Jackson

After dealing with injuries in 2022, the athletic tight end is making plays and giving personnel evaluators something to think about at the third tight end spot.

HURT --Justin Evans

Evans had a bounce-back season in 2022 after spending three years dealing with injury issues.

Signed away from New Orleans in free agency, Evans is battling K’Von Wallace for playing time behind Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, and Terrell Edmunds.

