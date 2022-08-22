Eagles roster bubble: Which players helped or hurt their cause in Week 2

The Eagles defeated the Browns, 21-20, in their second preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, and it was a showcase for veterans and rookies on the roster bubble.

With Philadelphia’s starters and critical reserves resting, the second team offensive line highlighted the team’s depth at the position, with the Eagles still almost rushing for 150+ yards.

Philadelphia will need to trim the roster down to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon, and with joint practices with the Dolphins looming, we’re looking at which players helped or hurt their roster cause.

Helped -- Deon Cain

(AP Photo/David Richard)

It’ll be tight depending on if the Eagles keep five or six wide receivers, and Cain has placed his name among the group, deserving of a roster spot.

Hurt -- Britain Covey, WR

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie wide receiver from Utah was a long shot before suffering a thumb injury, and he just hasn’t produced at the same rate over joint practices and a preseason game.

Covey had one catch against the Browns and one 22-yard kickoff return.

Helped -- Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Eagles’ undrafted rookie is physical, not afraid of the moment, and a tackling machine after leading the team in stops on Sunday.

Jobe has already done enough to warrant a spot, and his play on Sunday only helped his cause.

Hurt -- Carson Strong

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Strong’s inability to convince Eagles brass to give him extended time this summer will make things interesting next week when the team attempts to convince the rookie quarterback to accept a role on the practice squad.

Strong didn’t enter the contest until late in the fourth quarter, and he’s only attempted one pass as a pro heading into the final week of the preseason.

Helped -- Jaquiski Tartt

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The veteran safety can play, and the Eagles gave him 59 snaps to show he can add to an already versatile unit.

Tartt logged total tackles against the Browns and will look to have a strong week against the Dolphins.

