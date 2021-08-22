Eagles roster bubble: Blake Countess waived by Philadelphia

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
Blake Countess landed on our list of 15-players that could be cut before Tuesday’s roster deadline and on Sunday, he was waived per Aaron Wilson.

A former sixth-round pick of the Eagles out of Auburn in 2016, Countess appeared in two games with Philadelphia during the 2020 season, recording two tackles. Countess’s release could signal a return for Rodney McLeod.

Philadelphia now sits at 83+ on the roster, including Matt Leo.

